5 Recent and Positive Developments Concerning Palestine
By: Michaela Schrum/Contributing Writer
There have been many developments in the past month concerning Palestine, The US, and Israel. Here are the top 5 most important and relevant events.
1. Palestine Given INTERPOL Membership
September 27, 2017, Palestine was voted a full member of The International Police Organization (INTERPOL). As a new member, Palestine now has the ability to receive information from other police agencies around the world and the criminal activity that they share through INTERPOL databases.
Why it matters?
The new member will also be allowed to issue red notices which will alert INTERPOL members to criminal activity. These “red notices” act as international warrants for the extradition of criminal escapees. These warrants are technically non-binding. This creates a liaison between the police forces in participating nation states and the international community, creating communication assistance.This means that when human rights violations occur or when foreign powers threaten Palestine’s safety, Palestine can report the event which is difficult to erase once in the international system, holding international actors more accountable for their actions in Palestine.
2. The United States and Israel Pull Out of UNESCO
In 2011, Palestine was voted a full member of UNESCO, the United Nation’s major cultural and educational agency. This move angered both the United States and Israel and as a result, the US pulled most of its funding for UNESCO, citing anti-Israel resolutions which referred to East Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian territory. On October 11, 2017, The United States issued a statement saying that the US would reduce its role to an observing state. A couple hours later, Israel released a statement stating its plans to leave the agency as well.
Why it matters?
The United States provided nearly a fifth of UNESCO’s resources. There is also a concern for what this will mean for Palestine’s membership to other UN agencies in the future as the US has just implied that if Palestine is allowed to join, the US will cause issues and grief for the international organization.
3. Hamas Disbands Controversial Administrative Committee in Gaza
On September 17, 2017, Hamas announced that it had disbanded a controversial administrative committee which had been set up to smooth administrative processes in Gaza that challenged the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.
Why it matters?
This move was taken as a sign that Hamas was ready to start the process towards reconciliation with Fatah. It has often been thought that a move like this was necessary before any other peace process could be started or attempted with Palestine’s neighbors.
4. Hamas and Fatah Sign Reconciliation Agreement
On October 12, 2017, Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation deal in Cairo ending a nearly decade-long split. The two groups agreed that by November 1, 2017, the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt would be operated completely by the presidential guards of the Palestinian Authority. President Mahmoud Abbas told Hamas and Fatah not to return to Palestine until they had reached an agreement that would put the split behind forever.
Why it matters?
It is only after an agreement like this that Palestine can begin to achieve the dream of its own separate state with East Jerusalem as the capital and deal more effectively with its international neighbors.
5. Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Anti-BDS Law in Kansas
In early October, Ester Koontz with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed an official complaint against the state of Kansas for a law that states: anyone employed by the state must certify that they do not participate in BDS movements or the boycott of Israeli goods and international companies that operate in the Israeli settlements of Palestine. Because Ester Koontz did not sign this form, she will be unable to teach in the state of Kansas.
Why it matters?
The coverage of this story is helping Americans realize just how connected the United States government is to Israel and how it’s affecting American livelihood and ideals. It is clear that this law is in direct contempt of the first amendment which gives the freedom of speech. This realization also creates an avenue for Americans to discover and learn about Palestine and the brutal Israeli occupation.